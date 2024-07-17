A pensioner has been jailed for attempting to murder his son-in-law, after attacking him with a meat cleaver.

Chacko Abraham Thenakarayil, 71 of Hornbeam Gardens, Chelmsford, approached the victim who was sitting at the dining table with his 3-year-old daughter and hit him on the back of the head with a meat cleaver.

His son-in-law managed to turn around and remove the cleaver from Thenakaryil, who then grabbed a knife and attempted to stab him.

The victim managed to run from the house and call to the neighbours for help.

When neighbours came to help, they found Thenakaryil inside the house holding a third knife. He told witnesses "I'm not finished" implying he intended to kill his son-in-law.

The victim suffered a fracture to his skull in the attack on 6 May 2023.

A jury at Chelmsford Crown Court found Thenakaryil guilty of attempted murder and he was jailed for eight years.

Judge Morgan said that Thenakarayil’s offence was a “spontaneous attempt to kill for wholly selfish reasons to a man who demonstrated kindness as did your daughter.”

Afterwards his son-in-law said the assault had a significant incident on him.

“I still live in the same address where the incident took place and I regularly have flashbacks of the incident.

“I dream about my father-in-law coming to my house with a knife and attacking me. To help me sleep better, I have put a lock on my bedroom door. I also had cameras installed as I worry that my father-in-law has escaped prison and will come attack me.”

Det Sgt Louis Moore said “The assault in May last year will stay with the victim for the rest of his life.

“Thenakaryil’s actions have had a devastating impact on his family and he is lucky to be alive.

“I hope that today’s sentence gives a small form of closure and that he can start to move forward with his life.”

