Frank Wainwright's marathon mission is taking him through all 42 of England's cathedral cities, as ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward reports.

A writer who is taking on 62 ultramarathons in as many days to raise money for charities that support young people says the pain will be "negligible" if his efforts help to transform lives.

Frank Wainwright, 54, is aiming to complete a full circuit of England by running in a clockwise loop through all 42 cathedral cities.

It means he will be racking up more than 30 miles a day, with his epic journey starting and ending in Newcastle.

By the time he arrives back in the North East next month, he will have covered nearly 2,000 miles - with all the money raised being shared between multiple youth development organisations.

"I had somebody say to me that my son was autistic and he needed the kind of support that the Brathay Trust can provide, and you think actually if we can transform people's lives by doing these things then the pain will be negligible," he told ITV News Anglia during a leg in Norfolk earlier this week.

Mr Wainwright has experienced the buzz of Newmarket and sampled fish and chips in Great Yarmouth on his travels. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Wainwright, from Chippenham, Wiltshire, has called the challenge Frank's Big TOE, which stands for Tour of England.

During his run, Mr Wainwright has been integrating himself into the culture of each place he visits - including eating fish and chips on Great Yarmouth's seafront and experiencing the buzz of Newmarket in July Cup week.

"I actually put on the jockey silks for coming in and out of Newmarket, and the July Festival was in great shape coming through there so every day's a revelation, every day's a moment to enjoy," he said.

"We did a little bit of research to try and find the best seafront fish and chip shop in Yarmouth, and our chips were delicious."

