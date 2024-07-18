A man who was stabbed to death in a park has been named and pictured by police.

Thomas Boom (also known as Tommy), 30, died after being stabbed in Millers Meadow in Northampton, known locally as Semilong Park, shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Four people - an 18-year-old man and three women aged 29, 38 and 40 - have been arrested in a murder investigation.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, said: “Tommy’s family and loved ones are devastated at his death, and our thoughts are with them all in their grief.

“On their behalf, I would ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

