Rare wetland birds with spoon-shaped beaks - once driven to extinction in the UK - have made a comeback with a new nesting site in the country's largest floodplain.

Bird lovers say it is "tremendously exciting" to see Spoonbills thriving again, with successful breeding sites in Norfolk, Suffolk and now Cambridgeshire.

The wading birds catch small fish, shrimps and small invertebrates by sweeping their spoon-shaped bill from side to side in shallow water.

For the first time since the 17th century, Spoonbills have been seen nesting in Cambridgeshire's Ouse Washes, the UK’s largest 'washland' – areas adjacent to rivers which are flooded when water levels are high.

A pair of Spoonbills with baby Spoonbills in a nest. Credit: RSPB

The white birds were a familiar sight in the 16th century, but the draining of the Fens and hunting drove them to extinction. They did not breed successfully in the UK for 300 years.

It was not until 2010 that the first regular colony made itself at home at Holkham nature reserve in Norfolk, the RSPB said.

The conservation charity, which has been restoring wetland habitat, said the birds are now breeding at multiple RSPB reserves - including Havergate Island in Suffolk.

A Spoonbill, a rare wetland bird, named after the distinctive spoon-like shape of its bill. Credit: RSPB

Jonathan Taylor, site manager at RSPB Ouse Washes, said: “The Ouse Washes are the perfect habitat for spoonbills and we are delighted to have these birds breeding for first time.

“Although they are breeding later here compared with other spoonbills in the UK, as is often the case with new colonies, it is fantastic that this iconic and highly adapted heron species has returned and is using our wetlands once again.”

At Havergate Island, work to encourage nesting began in the mid-2000s and breeding started in 2019. The site is home to the only ground-nesting colony of the birds in the UK, with 17 pairs.

Aaron Howe, south Suffolk sites manager for the RSPB, said: “We have undertaken lots of work over the years to create a haven for spoonbills, such as making the nesting island secure with fencing and ensuring there is ample suitable feeding in the estuary.

“It’s fantastic to see them nest here and we’re expecting another successful year with more than 30 chicks ready to fledge.”

