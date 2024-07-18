Four people have been arrested in a murder investigation after a man was found stabbed in a park.

Northamptonshire Police were called around midnight on Thursday to a footpath in Northampton's Millers Meadow – also known as Semilong Park.

A man in his 30s had been stabbed and died at the scene.

The force said four people had been arrested in connection to his death - an 18-year-old man and three women aged 40, 38 and 29.

They all remain in custody and a police cordon is likely to remain at Semilong Park throughout the day.

Police have also closed St Andrew's Road and are increasing patrols in the area.

DCI Johnny Campbell said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life, and our thoughts are firmly with his family at this time.

“We know incidents of this nature can be a cause of concern within the neighbourhood and wider community, and I would like to offer our reassurance that we have a team of dedicated officers working at pace to establish what has happened.

“Arrests were promptly made, and enquiries are continuing to move at a fast pace however I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet come forward, to please do so.”

Witnesses or those with CCTV or dash-cam in the area are asked to contact police on 101.

