Leaders of six councils have written to the prime minister in support of plans for the UK to get its own Universal Studios theme park and resort.

It is proposed to be built at a 476-acre site on a former brickworks in Kempston Hardwick, Bedfordshire, after Universal Destinations and Experiences bought the site last year.

A report commissioned by Universal showed construction of the project would create 20,000 jobs in the long-term, with 5,000 workers on site at its peak.

Once operational, the resort would initially create 8,000 jobs in a range of roles.

Now the leaders of six local authorities have sent a letter to Sir Keir Starmer saying the "significant job creation" would have a positive economic impact in the region and could make it a popular international tourist destination.

Universal has not commented on which rides or attractions could feature at the proposed park in Bedfordshire. Credit: Universal Destinations & Experiences

Cllr Adam Brown, leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “This project presents an array of opportunities for our residents including jobs, economic growth and an enhanced visitor economy with tourists from far and wide coming into West Northamptonshire to enjoy everything we have to offer.”

The letter was signed by the leaders for Bedford Borough Council, Central Bedfordshire Council, Luton Borough Council, Milton Keynes City Council, North Northamptonshire Council and West Northamptonshire Council.

Laura Church, chief executive of Bedford Borough Council, said: “We know the importance of this Universal project getting the green light.

"Not only will the potential theme park and resort serve as a major draw for visitors, attracting millions of annual visitors, with many projected to come from Europe and overseas, it will help bolster the UK's profile as a leader in the creative industries, a must-see visitor destination, business investment hub and deliver growth.”

Universal research outlined that the project would deliver a boost of over £49 billion to the regional and wider UK economy.

Universal Destinations and Experiences has five theme parks around the world, in America, Japan, China and Singapore.

Bedfordshire would be its sixth resort and its first in Europe and if it goes ahead, construction is expected to take around five to six years.

