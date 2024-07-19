Four people arrested after a man was stabbed to death in a park have been released without charges.

30-year-old Tommy Boom died in Millers Meadow in Northampton, known as Semilong Park, shortly after midnight on Thursday.

A murder investigation was launched.

An 18-year-old man and three women, aged 29, 38, and 40, were arrested, but are now no longer suspects.

Senior Investigating Officer, Det Ch Insp Johnny Campbell of Northamptonshire Police, thanked members of the public who came forward with information.

He said: “Tommy’s family is being supported by specially trained officers, and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

“This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident and understandably has had a huge impact on the neighbourhood and wider community and we know people are very shocked and upset by what has happened.

He appealed once more for anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward: “Any little detail may help us piece together what happened around the time of the attack on Tommy.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police.

