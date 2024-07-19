Long-awaited Southend United takeover completed

The long-awaited and delayed takeover of Southend United Football Club has been completed, the club has confirmed.

The consortium, led by Australian businessman Justin Rees, announced the "complicated deal" for the Essex National League club on Friday after months of negotiations.

Contracts had been exchanged with former owner Ron Martin in December, but issues with plans for the development of housing at Fossetts Farm had led to talks stalling.

The site had previously been earmarked for relocating the club's Roots Hall stadium.

Shrimpers fans have suffered the club having transfer bans and court appearances for winding up petitions while waiting for the takeover to be finalised.

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker offered his support to fans and previously said: “I just really hope that those involved can find a solution for the greater good. Southend United matters so much to so many people in the city."

After the takeover was confirmed, the consortium said: "All parties would like to take this opportunity to thank the SUFC staff, suppliers, and fans of the club for their unwavering support throughout this period.

"The process, which began in July 2023, was complex and as a result has taken longer than any of us anticipated."

The slow progress of the deal had led to hostility towards former owner Ron Martin, with fans protesting outside his home.

Former Southend United owner Ron Martin. Credit: PA

Addressing Mr Martin and his son Jack Martin, the consortium said: "Completing a complicated deal such as this requires hard work and compromise on all sides.

"With that in mind, we would like to extend our thanks to Ron and Jack Martin, who have acted with integrity and professionalism throughout our dealings, aiming to find solutions as quickly as possible to the many complex and challenging changes that arose along the way.

"We also thank the Councillors and Officers of Southend-on-Sea City Council. The three parties have been united in finding a resolution."

The consortium said it was looking forward to the start of a "new journey" and it was "confident of a bright future" for the club.

