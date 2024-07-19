A man who kicked his ex-girfriend’s face so hard it left a boot imprint has been jailed.

Mohammed Qadeer, 33, of Kesteven Walk, Eastgate, Peterborough, began a campaign of abuse after she ended their on-off relationship spanning two years.

The victim told Qadeer their relationship was over after he attacked her during an argument at a hotel on 25 January.

He punched her in the face, breaking her nose, but she told medics her injury was an accident.

In the following weeks, Qadeer continued to call and message the victim and in March, she met him at a hotel in Peterborough where he became abusive again.

About a month later, the victim was about to leave her home when Qadeer turned up and as she let him in as he was "being nice."

But once inside he punched her in the face, giving her a black eye.

The next day, after a row, the victim fell over and Qadeer to ran up to her and kicked her in the face.

The victim’s friend called the police, but at that time, she did not want to take it further.

However, Qadeer was reported to police again after making a string of violent threats towards the victim.

At Huntingdon Law Courts, Qadeer was jailed for one year and eight months after pleading guilty to two counts of actual bodily harm.

DC Craig Leslie said: “Qadeer’s treatment of the victim was vile, and I’m pleased he has now faced justice. He not only physically abused her, but psychologically too.

“I commend the victim for coming forward and I hope she will take some comfort from the result of this court process and be able to move on with her life.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know