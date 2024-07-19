A man has been found guilty of attempting to strangle and murder a nine-month old baby.

Police were called by paramedics to a flat in Victoria Road in Northampton, in January 2024, over concerns for the welfare of a man.

Radoslaw Zurek, 28, was found in the bathroom with self-inflicted wounds, alongside a child in a baby bouncer who was covered with a blanket.

The baby had marks on its face and neck. Doctors found bruising around both sides of the child's neck and petechiae on the face where capillaries had burst, consistent with strangulation.

During his trial at Northampton Crown Court, the jury heard how the incident had occurred following the breakdown of Zurek’s relationship.

The jury found him guilty of attempted murder and he was remanded into custody to await sentencing on a date yet to be set.

Investigating officer Det Cons Emily Faulkner said “This incident was incredibly distressing for all involved, but thankfully the baby has suffered no lasting injuries.

“It’s clear Radoslaw Zurek was suffering with depression when he committed this offence, but that can never be an excuse for trying to cause such terrible harm to a totally defenceless baby.

“The family involved have obviously been deeply affected by this incident, with the only consolation being that the child was too young to remember what happened.

“I hope this guilty verdict brings some closure to the nightmare situation caused by Zurek’s actions."

