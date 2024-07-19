A woman has died after being hit by a car during the busy-school run period.

Norfolk Police were called to reports of a crash involving a brown Volkswagen Passat and a woman on Dereham Road, Costessey, near the junction with Britannia Way, at 3.27pm on Thursday.

The road was closed whilst emergency services attended the scene, including the air ambulance.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, died at the scene.

Norfolk Police said a large number of people would have seen the crash as it happened at 3.27pm Credit: ITV News Anglia

Sgt Ben Hawkins said: “This was a traumatic incident for all involved and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who sadly died.

“We are aware there was a very large number of people in the area, due to the busy school run, who will have witnessed the collision.

“I would like to thank those members of the public who assisted with first aid before emergency services arrived and those who remained on scene to give their details to officers.

“However, witnessing an incident of this nature is difficult even for trained professionals. I would strongly encourage anyone struggling to process what they saw to seek support and not to suffer in silence.”

