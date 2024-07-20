Two young men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in a park.

Tommy Boom, 30, died in Millers Meadow in Northampton, known as Semilong Park, shortly after midnight on Thursday.

A murder investigation was launched and police have now arrested two 21-year-old men from Northampton.

They were arrested in the Birmingham area on Friday with help from West Midlands Police.

A 45-year-old Northampton woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is also in police custody.

A post mortem revealed Mr Boom died of a stab wound to the chest and had also suffered a second stab wound to his right arm.

An 18-year-old man and three women, aged 29, 38, and 40, were arrested initially but have now been cleared of any involvement.

Det Ch Insp Johnny Campbell of Northamptonshire Police, thanked members of the public who came forward with information.

He said: “Tommy’s family is being supported by specially trained officers, and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

“This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident and understandably has had a huge impact on the neighbourhood and wider community and we know people are very shocked and upset by what has happened.

He appealed once more for anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward: “Any little detail may help us piece together what happened around the time of the attack on Tommy.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police.

