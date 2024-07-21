Police say they managed to foil plans for potentially dangerous pony and trap races along a busy seafront promenade.

Officers in Essex put dispersal orders in place in Southend and Leigh-on-Sea on Saturday after being tipped off about the plans.

They said previous incidents had seen traps ridden along footpaths and on the wrong side of the road.

Supt Richard Melton said: “We took action to make sure the public would be safe and that you could go about your day.

“In the end what we saw was a number of people, vehicles, and horses but no racing took place."

Police said they spoke to people arriving with ponies in horse boxes to make sure no-one was put at risk.

Supt Melton added: “We continued to engage with them as the group moved from Sadlers Farm to Old Leigh, then on to Canvey, and finally Benfleet before they headed back to their respective homes.

“We received a number of calls relating to this yesterday but no serious incidents took place.

“I want to thank the public for their understanding.”

Inspector Aaron Bradford said: “These types of events pose a real danger to people on the road, as well as those taking part."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know