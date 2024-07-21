Two people have died in a crash which left a third fighting for their life.

The crash in Northamptonshire happened on the A45 on Saturday at 11.45am between the junction for Raunds and the A14 at Thrapston.

Northamptonshire Police the collision between a blue Ford Fiesta and a grey Ford Puma left a man dead at the scene.

A woman died later in hospital while another woman remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed until 8pm on Saturday evening.

Police are urging people to come forward with information about the crash.

They said the road would have been busy at the time of the incident and investigators want to hear from anyone who saw the collision, or who has dash-cam footage of it or of either vehicle beforehand to get in touch.

Anyone with information, including dash-cam, is asked to call the Drivewatch hotline on 0800 174615, email CollisionAppeals@northants.police.uk or call or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 24000430453 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

