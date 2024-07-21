Two veteran peace campaigners have been arrested during an anti-nuclear protest outside a US air base.

The women sat down on the pavement outside the base at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk and refused to move, prompting police to take action.

Film taken by peace campaigners on Saturday shows four officers carrying the women away while fellow protesters can be heard chanting in the background.

The Lakenheath Alliance for Peace said the arrests came after five women tried to walk in through the main gate to deliver a letter to the base commander.

They were asked to leave but two sat down on the pavement and refused to move, at which police moved in to arrest them.

One of the women was veteran peace campaigner Angie Zelter, 73.

The protest group said both women were taken to Bury St Edmunds police station.

Police approach the two campaigners outside RAF Lakenheath. Credit: Lakenheath Alliance for Peace

This week's protest has been sparked by campaigners' concerns that US nuclear weapons may return to RAF Lakenheath, 16 years after they were removed.

Around 60 people from all over the country have gathered at a peace camp outside the gates of the USAF base.

Retired primary headteacher Sue Wright, Chair of Norwich District CND, said: protesters had spoken to a base commander in March and handed over a list of questions.

"Four months later we have heard nothing, despite reminding the commanders on several occasions. So returned today to ask again."

Jo Blackman, an adult education tutor from Shrewsbury, said: "We are concerned that theUSAF is subjecting us, and especially local people, to a major existential calamity bypreparing to receive US nuclear missiles."

Around 60 people attended a rally outside the base on Saturday and listened to speakers including CND general secretary Kate Hudson.

The Ministry of Defence says it remains a long-standing UK and NATO policy to neither confirm nor deny the presence of nuclear weapons at a location.

Suffolk Police have been approached for comment.

