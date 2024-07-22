A rector has condemned a "shocking" attack on a church which left gravestones smashed.

The attack on St Mary's Church in Baldock is thought to have happened in the early hours of Friday morning.

The rector of the church told ITV News Anglia several headstones had been "completely destroyed", which windows and doors in the church hall had been broken.

The Rev Philippa Maddox said the attack meant the Friday foodbank had been cancelled, along with community activities including dance classes and a toddler group.

Ms Maddox said the attack had shocked the community but added, "while it has been inconvenient and has caused disruption, no one has been hurt".

She said the church had received a lot of support from the local community and was hoping to reopen part of the church hall within the next few days, prioritising the foodbank to help the most vulnerable people in the local community.

She added: "We are hoping we can now move forward in a positive way".

The vandalism is thought to have taken place between 2 and 4am on Friday morning. Hertfordshire Police have asked anyone with information to contact them.

Almost all the windows and doors of the church hall have been smashed

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know