Detectives are investigating the rape of a teenage girl at a seaside caravan park.

Officers from Essex Police carried out inquiries at the Martello Beach Holiday Park in Clacton over the weekend following the incident, which happened shortly before 7.30pm on Friday.

Police said the victim was assaulted by two boys, who are described as being in their early teens, underneath a bridge near to the club house.

Officers said one had black hair and was wearing a white vest, grey shorts with a vertical lime green stripe down the side, white socks, and white trainers.

The other is described as having dark blonde hair and wearing blue shorts, black flip-flops, and a blue t-shirt with white writing on the bottom at the back, and small white horizontal lines on the arms.

Police have been carrying out extra patrols since the rape was reported on Friday night. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Det Insp James Hardingham from Essex Police said: “I know this incident will cause concern for those living and staying at the park and my team is working around the clock to identify these two boys.

“The victim and her family are being supported by specialist officers and staff."

High visibility patrols and plain clothed officers have been carrying out house-to-house style inquiries at the site and talking to residents.

Det Insp Hardingham added: “The boys were seen in the arcade area at around 6.50pm before walking with the victim down Kestral View before going between two caravans, across the car park and to the bridge where we believe the assault to have taken place.

“I believe there will have been a number of people in the area who will have seen the boys and need anyone with information to contact us.”

Essex Police are urging anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other footage in relation to this incident, to get in contact with them.

