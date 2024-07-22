A serial drink driver has been caught by police over the legal alcohol limit for the third time in three years - while already banned from driving.

Piotr Wozniak, 43, of Clarence Road, Millfield in Peterborough, was stopped by Cambridgeshire Police driving his silver Vauxhall Astra just seven months after being disqualified for a previous offence.

After recent anti-social behaviour in the Fengate area of Peterborough, officers stopped Wozniak to ask why he was driving around the area at 4am on 13 July - and he told police he was going to show his teenage son the fish in the river.

Checks found that he had been disqualified from driving for three years in October last year following a drink-driving conviction. His car was seized by police.

A roadside breath test saw Wozniak produce a reading of 77 micrograms per 100mls of breath - more than double the legal limit of 35mcgs.

He was charged with driving while disqualified and drink driving after he gave an evidential reading of 66mcgs in custody.

Appearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, he was disqualified from driving for four years and sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, after admitting both offences.

PC Gavin Taylor, who investigated, said: “This is the third time Wozniak has been disqualified from driving after being found behind the wheel of the car while intoxicated within a three-year period, showing his complete disregard for the safety of other road users.

“Driving while under the influence of drink or drugs is extremely dangerous as it can affect your reaction times and the ability to judge distances or speeds, and I urge the public to report any concerns around people driving while under the influence to us.”

