A woman who murdered her friend and waited four days before calling police to confess has been jailed.

Anne-Marie Burrowes, 52, killed Paul Knowles, 56, on 26 October last year by hitting him in the face and then shoving a sock down his throat.

She called police four days later to say she had killed a man but refused to say who or where, then waited waiting nearly three weeks before confessing fully.

In audio released by police, she is asked by the call handler how she knew there had been a murder, and replied: "Because I killed him, that's why."

At Cambridge Crown Court Burrowes was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 17 years, having been found guilty of murder.

On 19 November, she phoned police for the second time, telling police she could not live with the guilt. She named Mr Knowles, explained what she had done to him and where they would find his body.

She had claimed self-defence but on Thursday was found guilty of murder.

Det Insp Richard Stott, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said: “This is a horrific and tragic case where a man lost his life after being violently assaulted and having a sock forced into his throat.

“Burrowes’ actions showed there was no other intention than to kill him. Our thoughts remain with Paul’s son, family and friends at this difficult time, and we hope this conviction provides some sense of justice for them."

The court was told Burrowes and Mr Knowles would regularly meet to drink at his flat in Farrier’s Court, Woodston, but on 26 October, things turned violent and she killed Mr Knowles.

Burrowes admitted that she attacked Mr Knowles with a vodka bottle. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Burrowes left, taking Mr Knowles’ bank card with her and using it at a shop.

After first calling police, she claimed to be having recurring nightmares and gave no other details.

However, following her second call, officers found his body and discovered he had significant injuries to his face, eyes and neck. A sock had been lodged in the back of his throat, blocking his airway.

Burrowes was tracked down the following day at a property in Mountbatten Way, Ravensthorpe.

On arrest she said: “One of them ones where you wish you hadn’t turned up at all, you know... and turn the clocks back.”

Paul Knowles had been friends with Burrowes, and the two drank regularly together. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

In interview she gave a prepared statement, which explained she and Mr Knowles had been alcoholics. She claimed she had gone to his flat where he had become abusive and had prevented her from leaving.

She claimed when she had tried to leave, he had come at her with a bottle, and she had acted in self-defence, hitting him a couple of times before fleeing.

She said she didn’t remember what had happened after that, but that he had been alive when she left.

A forensic post-mortem examination revealed Mr Knowles had died from airway obstruction from the sock, and facial fractures.

Mr Knowles’ son, Nathan Naylor, previously paid an emotional tribute to his “hero” father, who was known as Knobby.

He said: “My dad was my hero. He spent 22 years and one day in the Royal Navy. He was a loving father, son and brother. Such a pure soul and loved by many."

He ended his tribute wishing his father "fair winds and calm seas”.

