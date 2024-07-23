The body of a man has been discovered in a woodland by a group of children who were playing in the woods.

Officers were called to an area off East Hills Road in Costessey, Norwich, shortly before 2.30pm on Tuesday 23 July.

A police cordon remains in place and the death is being treated as unexplained.

While formal identification is yet to take place, the family of missing 59-year-old Andrew Yourglivch have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the cause of death.

Norfolk Police say they will keep in touch with the families of the children involved in the discovery over the coming days to offer any support.

