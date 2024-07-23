A 23-year-old couple who used an online chat site to carry out sexual offences against children and stream their sex life have been jailed for a combined sentence of 15 years.

Nick Barrett, from Harwich, and Summer Andrew, from Clacton, in Essex filmed themselves having sex in exchange for live footage of a four-year-old child being abused.

The offences took place on the former online chat room site Omegle, which would allow participants to video chat with other randomly selected users.

Officers from the Essex Police Online Investigation Team launched an investigation in December 2021, following intelligence about Andrew and Barrett engaging in sexual activity while in the presence of children online.

The couple were arrested and charged on 29 June 2022.

Barrett, of Claydon Road in Harwich, was charged with engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

During the court process, Barrett was described as presenting "a real risk of sexual harm to children in the future”.

He pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, with a minimum term of seven years.

A ndrew, of Old Road in Clacton, was charged with arranging the commission of a child sex offence.

She pleaded not guilty but following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison.

Det Sgt Nicola Hadfield said the sentence meant children had been protected "from coming to harm in the hands of Barrett and Andrew".

"The two will now be registered sex offenders, meaning that they will have indefinite notification requirements and every interaction with any children in the future will be monitored."The chat site, Omegle, shut down after 14 years in November 2023 following multiple investigations into child abuse being attributed to the site, said police.

Det Sgt Hadfield added: "It’s a positive move forward to see a large online platform taking accountability for offences which may take place on their site."

