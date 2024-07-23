Two men have been charged with murder after a father with a "heart of gold" was stabbed in a Northampton park.

Tommy Boom, 30, from Northampton, died after midnight on Thursday 18 July, after the fatal attack in Millers Meadow, known locally as Semilong Park.

Daniel Larman and Kieran Okocha-Sleight, both aged 21 and from Woodside Way in Northampton, are charged with Mr Boom's murder.

Larman is also charged with possession of a bladed article.

Both men are due before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 23 July.

A 21-year-old man from Birmingham arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice has been released on bail as police investigations continue.

Mr Boom's was described as a much-loved father-of-one as well as a precious son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, grandson, and nephew, in a family tribute.

It added: "Tommy was such a loveable character with a heart of gold and had lots of friends. He loved his daughter so much.

"It breaks our hearts that they will not have that chance to create a lifetime of memories together.

"We saw a different side of Tommy, one which he rarely showed to others. He was kind and could be quite sensitive, but he loved life and socialising.

"He had the most beautiful smile - it would always light up the room.

“As a family we still feel numb about what has happened, it just doesn’t feel real that he is dead. It has just absolutely destroyed us.

“Reading all the tributes on social media along with the cards and flowers at Semilong Park has provided some source of comfort. It’s been nice to see how loved he was by other people and how he will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.”

Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp, Johnny Campbell, of Northamptonshire Police, said: "I would like to thank the community for their support in getting our investigation to this point.

"This sentiment is echoed by Tommy’s family who are taking comfort in people’s willingness to help, and our thoughts remain with them in their grief.

“Our work does not stop here, and I continue to encourage anyone with information which could assist our investigation to get in touch."

