A child suffered serious facial injuries in a suspected dog attack, said police.

Essex Police said officers were called to Grigson Drive in Clacton on Wednesday to reports of a dog behaving dangerously out of control.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers arrived and found a young child who had sustained a facial injury and a dog which had now been secured away from the child.

“At this stage the child has been taken to hospital for treatment for a serious injury, which is being treated as life-changing but not life-threatening.”

Det Ch Insp Nathan Hutchinson said: “Clearly, our priority is the child’s welfare at this stage and two people are currently helping us to understand what led up to this incident.

“There will continue to be an emergency services presence in the area throughout the day as our investigation progresses and we will endeavour to provide an update on the situation when we practically can.”

