Police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a dog walker was found with serious injuries.

They were called to a track near Rectory Lane in Brantham, Suffolk, just after 8am on Wednesday, by the East of England Ambulance Service.

Paramedics had been called to reports that a woman had been found injured and unconscious on a track near to Rectory Lane.

The woman, aged in her 50s, had been walking her dog next to the sewage works and railway line, and was found with a serious head injury by members of the public.

She was taken to hospital for treatment where she remains, said police.

Police are treating the incident as an attempted murder.

A police cordon was set up at the scene while investigations were carried out.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to get in contact.

