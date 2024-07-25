A man has been charged over the death of a grandmother who was killed by two XL Bully dogs - in the first case of its kind since a ban on owning the breed came into force this year.

Esther Martin, 68, suffered unsurvivable wounds in the attack at a house in Jaywick in Essex on 3 February, while visiting her grandson.

On Thursday, Essex Police said Ashley Warren, 40, of Walnut Road, Leyton, north east London, had been charged with two counts of owning or being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death and two counts of possession or having custody of a fighting dog.

Warren, formerly of Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, also faces two charges under the Animal Welfare Act, and single counts of possession of a bladed article and possession of a Class B drug.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 22 August.

Essex Police confirmed it was the first case to be charged since new laws on owning XL Bullies came into force on 1 February.

An inquest into Ms Martin's death has been opened and adjourned.

In the wake of the attack, Essex Police's Ch Supt Glen Pavelin praised the "unflinching bravery" of officers who went into the house to deal with the incident and destroy the dogs.

He also thanked local people who tried to get into the house to help Ms Martin, saying they should be proud of their actions.

