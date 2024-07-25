A murder investigation has been launched after a man died hours after he was attacked outside a pub, said police.

The assault took place outside the Red Lion Pub in Dereham on Saturday night.

Paramedics were called in the early hours of Sunday morning after the victim, who was in his 30s, became unwell.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital but died on Sunday.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder and taken to Wymondham police investigation centre.

Officers believe those involved were known to each other.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was due to take place on Thursday.

Supt Sonia Humphreys said: “We understand our communities will be concerned by this incident and people may see more police officers in the town as we conduct our inquiries.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police.

