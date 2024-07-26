Aviva will no longer sponsor a long-running Pride event after organisers came under pressure from activists to drop the company.

The insurance firm ended its partnership with Norwich Pride, which takes place on Saturday, after a wider campaign by groups who accuse the company of supporting Israel's conflict in Gaza.

Members of Norwich Trans Pride had called for organisers to drop Aviva "in solidarity with our siblings facing a genocide in Palestine" due to its investments in Barclays which has ties to defence companies supplying Israel and fossil fuel firms.

Barclays had previously suspended its sponsorship of other festivals including Latitude, Isle of Wight and Download.

Aviva said it had taken the "difficult and sad decision" to pull out of this year's event due to concerns about the "safety of our people at the event".

Norwich Pride would not comment on the decision but has confirmed the end of partnership on the website, saying: "Norwich Pride is no longer sponsored by Aviva. Aviva will also no longer have a role in the event on 27 July."

The insurance firm has been a sponsor of Norwich Pride since 2016 and became the event's main sponsor in 2022.

The insurance company had been a sponsor of Norwich Pride since 2016. Credit: ITV Anglia

A spokesperson from Aviva said: "A small number of interest groups have recently campaigned against our sponsorship of Norwich Pride, leading to concerns about the safety of our people at the event.

"As a result we have taken the difficult and sad decision not to participate in this year’s parade.

"This is very disappointing but we remain committed to the Pride agenda and, together with our Pride Community, will continue the important work we do at Aviva to make our workplace even more inclusive."

Norwich Trans Pride said in a statement posted on Facebook: "We are glad to see that Norwich Pride have made the decision to end their contract with Aviva with immediate effect, meaning that Aviva will no longer be a sponsor for this year’s event.

"We have been communicating with Norwich Pride throughout July and are relieved that they have come to this decision."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know