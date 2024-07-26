A five-year-old boy is set to complete the Three Peaks Challenge with his father to support Prostate Cancer UK.

Jasper Dunsmore and his dad Peter, 30, hope to reach the summit of Ben Nevis, having already successfully climbed Scafell Pike and Snowdon earlier in the year.

The father and son duo from Norfolk are aiming to complete the challenge to support Prostate Cancer UK, after Jasper's grandfather, Peter Dunsmore, 62 was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year.

He had surgery to remove his prostate last year and recently received a second negative result for a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, indicating he is now cancer free.

The pair had set an initial target of raising £500 which they have now surpassed, having now raised £4,500.

Peter Dunsmore with his son Jasper and father, Peter. Credit: Family handout/PA

Peter Dunsmore said his son was "enthusiastic" about a boys' weekend.

He said: "The thing I’ve realised from the beginning, [is it's] not a case of getting up and down as quick as we can.

"We spend a whole day on each one, and enjoy making memories together.

"It’s just a father-son adventure. I hope that’s a core memory that will continue to grow and develop."

He added: "I set the £500 target and put it out for friends and family and never anticipated it being shared as widely as it has been.

"I think, naively I didn’t realise quite how much prostate cancer has affected so many people that I know just haven’t spoken about it."

Seren Evans, head of events and community fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK, said: "This is a such a heartwarming story and we’re so proud of Jasper and Peter for taking on this epic challenge to raise funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK.

"Peter’s story illustrates just why more men need to be aware of the risk of prostate cancer.

"Men are at higher risk if they are over 50, black or have a father or brother who has had prostate cancer. Anyone with concerns should visit the charity’s online risk checker."

