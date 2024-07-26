A girl who was found with facial injuries by police who were called to a dangerous dog incident is recovering well, police said.

Essex Police said officers were called to Grigson Drive in Clacton on Wednesday to reports of a dog behaving dangerously out of control.

The girl was taken to hospital for treatment for what was feared to be a life-changing injury.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of being the owner of dog dangerously out of control and has now been released under investigation.

Det Ch Insp Nathan Hutchinson said: “It’s important for us to be as open and transparent with our communities as we possibly can.

“At this time, we’re not yet able to confirm the dog breed but we can confirm it has been disclaimed by the owner and has been seized by police.”

He added: “The early stages of this investigation have focused on the welfare of the young child and her family and I’m glad to say her injuries are not as severe as had initially been feared.

“Although she will require some ongoing treatment, she is recovering well.”

