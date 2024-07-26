'Mama Wolverine' watches son Hugh Jackman's new movie in Norwich

The mother of actor Hugh Jackman has been to see the new Deadpool & Wolverine film at a cinema in Norwich.

Grace Jackman, who lives in the city, visited Cinema City on Friday (26 July) to see the movie her son stars in as Wolverine.

In a Facebook post, external, Cinema City said: " Mama Wolverine blessed us with a visit this morning!

"We were honored to have Grace, Hugh Jackman's mother, choose to watch Deadpool and Wolverine at Cinema City today!

"An incredibly humble and lovely lady, thank you Grace, we hope you enjoyed seeing Hugh on our screen!"

Hollywood star Jackman is a regular visitor to the city, and is a self-proclaimed Norwich City FC fan.

In a recent interview on the BBC, Jackman - who grew up in Australia said he chose his mother's home town as the team to support.

Over the years, he has been seen at several locations in the Norfolk city, including the Waffle House.

