A man has been charged with murder after a man died hours after he was attacked outside a pub.

The serious assault took place outside the Red Lion Pub in Dereham on Saturday night.

Paramedics were called in the early hours of Sunday morning after the victim, who was in his 30s, became unwell.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital but died on Sunday, with a post-mortem examination giving the provisional cause of death as a traumatic head injury.

On Thursday, Tyrone Busch, 40, of St Withburga Lane, Dereham, was charged with his murder.

He was remanded into custody and will appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Supt Sonia Humphreys said: “We understand our communities will be concerned by this incident and people may see more police officers in the town as we conduct our inquiries.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police.

