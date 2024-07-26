The family of a dog walker who was left for dead on a rural footpath have made an emotional appeal for information, as police released new images of her minutes before she was attacked.

The woman, who has been named as Anita Rose, 57, was found face-down and unconscious on a track in Brantham in south Suffolk on Wednesday morning.

Since then she has been in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious head and brain injuries, said police.

They are searching for a pink waterproof jacket she was wearing, and her Apple iPhone, both of which were missing and which may contain clues as to what happened.

In a statement issued through police, Ms Rose's family said: "Mum is a local woman who walked her beloved dog every day.

"As a family we are devastated and thank the public and media for their support so far.

"If anyone has any information, please come forward and speak to the police.”

Ms Rose was pictured wearing the jacket on a doorbell camera on the morning of an incident.

No arrests have been made and extra police patrols have been put on around the village.

People in the village were in shock at the events, said local councillor Alastair McCraw.

Police said Ms Rose left her home at around 5am to walk her dog, and was found at about 6.30am by a member of the public who tried to help her and called 999.

The victim's dog, a springer spaniel named Bruce, was with her when she was found and is safe and well, said police.

Officers want to speak to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area of Rectory Lane on Wednesday morning, particularly between the times of 5am and 6.30am.

