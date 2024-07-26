Tributes have been paid to a "kind and gentle" father who died after an assault outside a pub, as a man appeared in court charged with his murder.

Michael O'Dwyer, 31, also known as Michael Spooner, died from injuries he suffered in an assault outside a pub in Dereham in Norfolk on Saturday evening.

Paramedics were called at 5am on Sunday to reports a man had fallen unwell, and he died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital later that day.

Tyrone Busch, aged 40, of St Withburga Lane, Dereham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday and was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday.

Mr O'Dwyer's family said he was "a kind and gentle soul who always saw the best in people and wanted the best for them"

"He is greatly loved by his family and his many, many friends and that love will always remain.

"Michael adored his two sons and has been taken from them far too soon.”

On Tuesday, police were told of Mr O'Dwyer's death and found that he had been attacked outside the Red Lion pub in Dereham on Saturday evening.

A post-mortem examination was carried on Thursday which found the provisional cause of death was a traumatic head injury.

