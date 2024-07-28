Man arrested for attempted murder after dog walker attack

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman suffered serious head injuries while walking her dog.

The woman, who has been named as Anita Rose, 57, was found face-down and unconscious on a track in Brantham in south Suffolk on Wednesday morning.

Since then she has been in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious head and brain injuries, said police.

Police said Ms Rose had left her house at around 5am to take her dog, a springer spaniel named Bruce, for a walk.

She was found by a member of public lying near a sewage works and railway line, off Rectory Lane.

Police at the scene in Brantham where a dog walker was found unconscious. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A 45-year-old man from the Ipswich area has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The man is currently being questioned at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

Police do not believed that the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Detective Superintendent Mike Brown said: “We are still looking to establish the exact circumstances leading to this incident, but our initial enquiries are underway, and these will continue over the weekend.

“We continue to be extremely grateful for the support the community and the media have given us so far. This assistance we receive is absolutely key.

“A presence of officers is likely to continue in the area for the next few days with reassurance patrols.

"These officers are available to speak to concerned members of the community. These officers will also be conducting house to house enquiries, searching through CCTV footage and continuing on-going forensic work.

“This is a fast-moving investigation, and we are appealing to the local community for any further information which may aid this investigation, though we ask no speculation be made on social media in regard to this investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police on 101.

