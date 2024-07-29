The family of a grandmother who died after being found unconscious on a dog walk say they have been "robbed of so much time with her".

Anita Rose, 57, was found lying unconscious on a track near a sewage works and railway line in Brantham, Suffolk, at around 6.25am on Wednesday.

She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, but died on Sunday morning, Suffolk Police said.

In a statement her family said: “Our mum was well known and loved in the community.

“She was brutally taken from us devastatingly too early, and we have been robbed of so much time with her."

Ms Rose was a mother of six, a grandmother to 13 and had a long-term partner, they added.

On Facebook, Ms Rose's partner Richard Jones said: "This was my beautiful Anita... Absolute heartbroken... Love you always and forever in my heart."

A man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Saturday and was rearrested on suspicion of murder after she died.

Ms Rose had left her house to take her springer spaniel named Bruce for a walk at around 5am on Wednesday, before being found on the track off Rectory Lane, with the dog unharmed.

Police at the scene in Brantham. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Officers have found a missing iPhone, but are still searching for a pink zip-up jacket they believe she was wearing before the incident.

Appealing for those with information to contact police, Ms Rose's family said: “Someone somewhere must know something, and we urge them to come forward.

"We want to thank everyone for their love and support.

“All we ask is for everyone to cherish their time with their family and loved ones.”

A 37-year-old woman from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods in connection with the incident.

She was released on police bail with conditions to return on 25 October.

Det Supt Mike Brown said: “The investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the offence continues, as do inquiries to establish the cause of death.

“Though I can now confirm that the scene has been lifted on Rectory Lane.

“Local residents should expect to see a continued police presence over the next few days while inquiries take place, while additional officers will also be in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

“Whilst searches and house-to-house inquiries take place, we are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything on Wednesday that they think might be useful to the police investigation, and anyone living in the area that has CCTV or doorbell cameras.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know