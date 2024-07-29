Play Brightcove video

Suffolk Police detective superintendent Mike Brown gives an update on the investigation into Anita Rose's death.

Police have appealed to train passengers who may have passed the place where a grandmother was assaulted on a dog walk, as an investigation continues into her murder.

Anita Rose, 57, suffered serious head injuries in the attack on Wednesday morning in Brantham, Suffolk, and died at Addenbrooke's Hospital on Sunday.

Her family said she was "loved" and they had been "robbed of so much time with her".

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Saturday and rearrested on suspicion of murder after she died.

He has been released on bail until 25 October, while a 37-year-old woman from Ipswich who was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods in connection with the incident has also been bailed.

A map of the route taken by Anita Rose was released by police on Monday afternoon. Credit: Suffolk Police

She was found unconscious on footpath off Rectory Lane, between a train line and a sewage works, and a map has been released of the route she took from her home in Palfrey Heights.

In a press conference on Monday, Det Supt Mike Brown said: "We're keen to speak to anyone who saw anything on Wednesday [...] or anyone on trains travelling to Ipswich or Manningtree on that morning who saw anything they think might be of use to the investigation.

"We're also keen to speak to anyone living in the area who has CCTV or Ring doorbells."

Ms Rose had left her house to take her springer spaniel named Bruce for a walk at around 5am on Wednesday, before being found on the track off Rectory Lane, with the dog unharmed.

"Our investigation team continues to progress a large number of inquiries to investigate the circumstances surrounding Anita's injuries and her subsequent death.

"Residents will continue to see an additional police presence and officers engaging and patrolling in the area as our investigation continues.

"I recognise that many people will feel concerned, but I can reassure you that we are working hard to identify what has taken place and this investigation is a priority for the constabulary.

"If people are concerned about going for a walk I would advise them to remain vigilant, tell someone where you are going, what time you're expected back and let them know when you are home."

Anita Rose was described as "well known" and "loved" by her family. Credit: Suffolk Police

Det Supt Brown asked people "not to speculate on social media" about the incident and urged anyone with information to contact police.

Officers have found a missing iPhone, but are still searching for a pink zip-up jacket they believe she was wearing before the incident.

"Again I'm appealing for any information on the whereabouts of Anita's pink zip-up jacket which we believe she had on immediately prior to the incident," he said.

"This missing jacket is described as being made of waterproof material and is believed to be of an outdoor clothing brand, possibly Regatta."

