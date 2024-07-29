A teenage boy has gone missing while canoeing on a river.

Police, fire and lowland search crews are all involved in the search in the Wiggenhall St Germans area of King's Lynn in Norfolk.

Norfolk Police said the boy was first reported missing on Sunday afternoon having set off from Sluice Road around 3.50pm.

The River Great Ouse runs through the village of Wiggenhall St Germans near the Norfolk-Cambridgeshire border.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know