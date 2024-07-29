Three pedestrians have been seriously injured, two with potentially 'life-changing' injuries after a car crashed into a shop window.

Police were called to Tallou Court in Bury St Edmunds at around 5.30pm on Saturday 27 July to reports of a blue BMW colliding with a shop front.

Three pedestrians suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to hospital.

Suffolk Police say two of the pedestrian’s injuries are 'potentially life-changing.'

The driver also sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital but has since been released.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision and asking any motorists driving in the area at the time of the incident with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle to look at their footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Police Headquarters, quoting investigation number 37/42382/24.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know