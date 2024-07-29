Play Brightcove video

When asked how his wife's death had affected him, Allen Morgan told reporters in 1982 that he had had to close his business and "lost a lot of stock that I had to throw out".

A husband who has been jailed for hiring a hitman to murder his wife told the media he would "like to get hold of the killer".

Allen Morgan arranged Bedfordshire shopkeeper Carol Morgan's death in 1981, with the 36-year-old mother of two found dead at her store in Linslade, on the outskirts of Leighton Buzzard.

She had been brutally attacked with an axe, heavy knife or machete, but her killer was never found and her murder remained unsolved for several decades.

On Monday at Luton Crown Court her ex-husband Allen Morgan was jailed for life for conspiracy to murder after it was proven he had plotted to have her killed.

It brought long-awaited justice to Carol Morgan's family and ended 43 years of Allen Morgan's lies.

Newly unearthed television footage from the time of Carol Morgan's murder, released by Bedfordshire Police, showed her husband speaking to the media outside the store in Linslade.

When asked about neighbourhood gossip saying he was responsible for his wife's death, Allen Morgan said: "They're saying I killed my wife. The police know themselves that I was in Luton taking the kids to the pictures.

Carol Morgan (left) and Allen Morgan (right) on their wedding day. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

"I was happy go lucky, I was a bit of a womaniser, but that's all. I didn't profit from her death."

He went on to say he would be moving away from the area with his children, but said: "They say they're eliminating people all the time so they must be closer to catching the killer.

"I'd like to get hold of the killer - that's what I'd come back for."

In 2018, the cold case was reopened by detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit.

Allen and Margaret Morgan were arrested last year while living in Stanstead Crescent, Brighton, East Sussex, and the trial lasted nine weeks.

During the trial, prosecutor Pavlos Panayi KC told the jury the couple had been having an affair for more than a year when Carol Morgan died.

Allen Morgan was found guilty of conspiracy to murder in April, while Margaret Morgan was cleared of the same charge.

Carol Morgan's store in Linslade in Bedfordshire where she was found dead in 1981. Credit: ITV News Anglia

On Monday he was jailed for life, with a minimum term of 22 years.

The judge told Morgan "you will be spending the rest of your life in prison", despite being eligible for early release due to health issues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...