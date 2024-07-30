A paedophile described by police as "an incredibly dangerous offender" has been jailed for 25 years for raping a child and sexually abusing a dog.

Shaun Bolingbroke, 32, attacked the child in June 2020 and repeatedly assaulted other children, said Cambridgeshire Police.

He also made indecent photos of children.

At Cambridge Crown Court, Bolingbroke, of Wisbech, was jailed for 25 years, having been found guilty by a jury of raping a child under 13.

He pleaded guilty to making indecent photographs of children, possessing an extreme pornographic image, intercourse with an animal and four counts of cruelty to a person under 16.

Bolingbroke was also handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a restraining order.

His offences came to light in October 2020.

A search of his mobile phone uncovered 54 illicit images of children and an image and video of Bolingbroke sexually abusing a dog.

Det Con Annette Renwick said: “Bolingbroke is an incredibly dangerous offender who has left the children he sickeningly abused with lasting mental scars. They have been so brave in giving their evidence.

"Bolingbroke preyed on their vulnerability, and I hope this sentence gives them and their families some comfort and the opportunity to move on with their lives.”

