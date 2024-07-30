Play Brightcove video

Emergency services searching for the 18-year-old canoeist missing in King's Lynn.

A teenage canoeist was seen capsizing and disappearing underwater, sparking a major emergency services search, said police.

The 18-year-old man went missing while canoeing on the Middle Level Main Drain in Wiggenhall St Germans, King's Lynn, on Sunday at around 3.49pm.

A member of the public saw his canoe capsize and after appearing to be "in difficulty", he disappeared underwater.

Norfolk Police searched the area on Sunday and Monday, joined by Norfolk Fire and Rescue, Lowland Fire and Rescue and drones.

On Monday afternoon a specialist underwater search team of divers from the Metropolitan Police joined the search.

Police searching the waterway in King's Lynn. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Police said sonar would be used to aid the search, while emergency services also carry out river bank searches by foot.

Det Ch Insp Chris Banks said: “We are doing everything we can alongside other emergency services and will support those involved.

"Our thoughts are with the teenager’s family and friends who are going through a distressing time.

"We would ask the public to avoid the search area at this time and are grateful for your help.”

Cordons are in place on the bridge footpath and riverbank while searches continue.

The East of England Ambulance Service said that it had attended the incident following "reports of a canoeist in difficulty" on Sunday.

On Monday a spokesperson said: "Two ambulances, four hazardous area response team vehicles, three ambulance officer vehicles and East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to Sluice Road, Wiggenhall St Mary, on Sunday afternoon following reports of a canoeist in difficulty.

"Ambulance resources stayed on scene until 9pm when the search the young man was stood down.

"We have also had an ambulance and ambulance officer vehicle on-scene [on Monday] when the search resumed."

The River Great Ouse runs through the village of Wiggenhall St Germans near the Norfolk-Cambridgeshire border.

