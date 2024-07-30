A post-mortem examination has failed to establish the cause of death of a dog walker who died after being attacked on a rural footpath.

Anita Rose, 57, died in hospital on Sunday morning, four days after being found unconscious in the village of Brantham in south Suffolk.

Police have launched a murder investigation and made two arrests, but are still appealing for witnesses and are hunting for a pink jacket the mother-of-six was wearing at the time.

On Tuesday, detectives said a cause of death had not been established by the post-mortem examination, and further tests would be carried out.

"The major investigation team continue to investigate this as a murder," a spokesman added.

They had previously said Ms Rose was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious head and brain injuries, where she later died.

Her family have paid tribute to the grandmother-of-13, saying they had been "robbed of so much time with her".

Det Supt Mike Brown, who is leading the investigation, also explained why a 45-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder had been bailed until October, after public concern over the decision.

"We completely understand and empathise with the concern some members of the Brantham community have expressed about the fact a male who has been arrested on suspicion of murder was subsequently bailed," he said.

Officers at the scene on Wednesday after Ms Rose was discovered on the footpath. Credit: ITV News Anglia

“It is important to understand that at times it may be necessary to make arrests in serious and complex investigations based on the evidence available at that time to fully understand the role individuals may have played in any offences identified.

"As such, a person’s status in an investigation may change as the case develops which may result in options such as bail being used.

“We remain in close liaison with our other relevant community groups and representatives and repeat what we have said previously that we are working extremely hard to find out who was responsible."

He advised anyone with concerns to approach officers.

Anita Rose was wearing this distinctive pink jacket on the morning she was attacked. Credit: Suffolk Police

On Wednesday morning, officers will conduct anniversary checks one week on from Ms Rose being discovered unconscious next to her unharmed springer spaniel, Bruce.

They will distribute leaflets with information about Ms Rose and the investigation.

Det Supt Brown added: “As ever, we are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything on Wednesday that they think might be useful to the police investigation and anyone living in the area that has CCTV or doorbell cameras."

Ms Rose left her house to take herdog for a walk in Brantham at around 5am on Wednesday, Suffolk Police said. She was found by a member of the public at around 6.25am and taken to Addenbrooke’s.

Police on Monday released a map of the route they believe she walked, in the hope it might jog the memories of further witnesses, including passengers travelling on the nearby rail line.

A map showing the route walked by Anita Rose in Brantham was released on Monday. Credit: Suffolk Police

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Saturday, then re-arrested on suspicion of murder after Ms Rose died.

He has been bailed until 25 October, together with a 37-year-old woman from the Ipswich area who was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods in connection with the incident.

