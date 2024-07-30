A teenage arsonist has been handed a community order for torching a lorry yard, causing damage costing more than £750,000.

As a 15-year-old, Kian Setchfield started a fire at a Hotpoint depot in Peterborough on 29 August 2019, which soon spread to 48 lorry trailers, leading to damage that was initially estimated at £2m.

The following day police arrested five teenagers over the incident at Celta Road, Fletton.

Setchfield, now 19, and Craig Allpress, 23, were charged in October 2021 with arson causing damage worth £754,871 to HGV trailers and their contents, as well as criminal damage to white goods belonging to Hotpoint.

He admitted the Hotpoint offences at Huntingdon Law Courts, while Allpress, of Blackmead, Orton Malborne, Peterborough, was found guilty of criminal damage and cleared of arson.

Setchfield was sentenced to an 18-month community order and must complete 25 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement and 30 days of a Thinking Skills programme.

Allpress was given a 12-month conditional discharge meaning if he commits another crime during that period, he can be sentenced for the first offence.

Four other men who were all teenagers at the time and arrested as part of the investigation had no further action taken against them.

Det Sgt Louis Scott, who investigated, said: “This was an incredibly long and complex investigation which has eventually seen convictions for a crime that had a significant impact on a business.

“The actions of Setchfield were extremely careless, and I hope the last few years have given him chance to reflect and learn from his mistakes.”

