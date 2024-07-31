Police have seized multiple weapons and made six arrests after violence broke out in an Essex seaside city on Tuesday evening.

The disorder happened in Southend on the High Street and seafront.

Essex Police has put in a Section 60 dispersal order, which is active until 8pm on Wednesday.

It covers Marine Parade, Pier Hill, High Street, Western Esplanade and both the city's train stations.

The order allows officers to stop and search any person or anything carried by them, any vehicle, its driver and passengers, for offensive weapons or dangerous objects.

Chief Supt Morgan Cronin, from Essex Police, said: "We have a zero-tolerance approach to violence, disorder and carrying weapons in Essex.

"We have a large number of officers in the city centre, who have already seized a number of weapons and made quick arrests following these incidents."

Officers will be patrolling the areas on Wednesday and the force is encouraging anyone with information about the disorder on Tuesday evening, particularly around 7pm, or dashcam footage of it to contact the police.

Earlier, Daniel Cowan, Labour leader of Southend City Council, said there had been a "large influx of young people".

Writing on X, he said: "I’m urging calm and encouraging people to avoid Jubilee beach this evening as Essex Police deal with a large influx of young people.

"It’s a developing situation that CCTV and the police are monitoring and more police resources are en route to support the dispersal order that is in place."

