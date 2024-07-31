Murder detectives are handing out leaflets one week on from an attack on a rural path which killed a mother-of-six.

Anita Rose, 57, was found unconscious in the village of Brantham in south Suffolk after the attack while walking her dog on Wednesday, 24 July.

Suffolk Police have launched a murder investigation and made two arrests, but are still appealing for witnesses and are hunting for a pink jacket the mother-of-six was wearing at the time.

On Wednesday, one week on from the grandmother-of-six's attack, officers are checking the Rectory Lane area and on train services nearby.

Wednesday 24 July

5am - Anita Rose leaves her home in Palfrey Heights, Brantham, to walk her springer spaniel, Bruce.

6.25am - After walking through the village to Rectory Lane, a member of the public finds the 57-year-old with serious head injuries, having been attacked.

She is taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in a critical condition.

Police at the scene in Brantham. Credit: ITV News Anglia.

8am - Suffolk Police are called by the East of England Ambulance Service to the path near the sewage works and railway line.

The force treats the incident as attempted murder and a police cordon is set up at the scene, with forensic and house-to-house inquiries taking place.

Thursday 25 July

Police reveal they are searching for Ms Rose's mobile phone and a pink zip-up she is thought to have been wearing, both of which are missing.

Det Supt Mike Brown says police are keeping an open mind about what happened, but that treating it as an attempted murder would allow extra resources to be diverted to the investigation.

"The victim does have significant head injuries but at the moment we are unable to say how exactly those have occurred," he adds.

Friday 26 July

Police release a doorbell camera image of Anita Rose walking her dog, and name her publicly for the first time. She is wearing the pink zip-up jacket, which she was not wearing when she was found.

Officers appeal again for help finding the jacket, as well as her mobile - an Apple iPhone.

Anita Rose was wearing this distinctive pink jacket on the morning she was attacked. Credit: Suffolk Police

The missing pink jacket is described as waterproof in material and believed to be from an outdoor clothing brand, possibly from Regatta.

Her family issue an appeal saying: “Mum is a local woman who walked her beloved dog every day.

"As a family we are devastated and thank the public and media for their support so far. If anyone has any information, please come forward and speak to the police.”

Anita Rose was described as "well known" and "loved" by her family. Credit: Suffolk Police

Saturday 27 July

1pm - A 45-year-old man from the Ipswich area is arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He is questioned at Martlesham police investigation centre. It is not believed that the suspect was known to the victim.

A 37-year-old woman from the Ipswich area is arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods in connection with the incident.

Sunday 28 July

Morning - Anita Rose dies at Addenbrooke's Hospital, four days after being attacked.

Ms Rose's family pay tribute to the "well-known and loved" mother-of-six and grandmother-of-13, saying they have been "robbed of so much time with her".

The 45-year-old Ipswich man is re-arrested on suspicion of murder. He and the 37-year-old woman are released on police bail with conditions to return on 25 October 2024.

10pm - In an update, the police say they have found Ms Rose's missing iPhone, but her pink jacket remains missing.

A map showing the route Anita Rose took before she was attacked. Credit: Suffolk Police

Monday 29 July

3pm - In a press conference, Det Supt Mike Brown urges people to "remain vigilant" and to tell people where they are going if they are concerned about going out for a walk.

A map is issued of the route police believe Anita Rose took before the attack.

Police say they are eager to speak to anyone who travelled on trains towards Ipswich or Manningtree at the time who may have seen something, as the path is so close to the train track.

Tuesday 30 July

Police say a post-mortem examination has taken place, but the cause of death has not been established and further tests will be carried out.

They continue to investigate her death as murder and clarify that the individuals from Ipswich were released on bail as "a person's status in an investigation may change as the case develops".

Wednesday 31 July

One week on from the attack on Anita Rose, Suffolk Police check the Rectory Lane area again, spend time on trains between Ipswich and Manningtree and distribute leaflets to members of the public.

The force continues to search for Ms Rose's pink jacket.

