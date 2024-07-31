Jake Jarman fell short of gaining Great Britain’s first gymnastics medals of the Paris Olympics in the men’s all-around final.

The Peterborough gymnast finished seventh in the Men's all-round competition - it was a high-calibre competition won by Japan’s outstanding Shinnosuke Oka, who forced Chinese pair Boheng Zhang and Ruoteng Xiao to settle for silver and bronze respectively.

Jarman, 22, from the Gunthorpe area still has other medal chances however having qualified for vault and floor finals later in the Games

Jarman started strongly i n the opening event - the floor - he went first and finished his routine with a score of 14.900 - enough to see him lead the competition after the first rotation.

The 22 year-old gymnast from the Gunthorpe area of Peterborough did well in a strong Olympic field at the Paris Games Credit: PA

The 5'2" gymnast then took on the pommel horse and after an early stumble recovered well to score 14.066.

After struggling on the rings, a top-scoring vault lifted Jarman back in the hunt but with his weaker parallel bars and high bars to come, his chances of becoming Britain’s first men’s all-around medallist since Max Whitlock in 2016 were all but over.

Jarman said: “It was amazing to be out there in the final group and even though I didn’t medal today, it was a great experience.

“Tonight is going to help a tonne for my individual finals. To be able to get out there again and not have to wait for a week will help keep the momentum going and I can’t wait to do it again.”

