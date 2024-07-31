Police have found a body in the search for a teenager who went missing after his kayak capsized.

The 18-year-old man had set off on the Middle Level Main Drain near King's Lynn, Norfolk, on Sunday afternoon.

A member of the public saw him "getting into difficulty" and capsizing, with the teenager then disappearing underwater.

After three days of "extensive" searches, Norfolk Police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that a body had been found in Wiggenhall St Germans.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the teenager's family have been informed and are receiving support, police said.

His death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a cordon at the scene has been lifted.

The teenager's inflatable kayak, which police initially said was a canoe, had been recovered on Sunday afternoon.

Searches for his body included a Metropolitan Police dive team with sonar, specialist dogs, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and Lowland Search and Rescue.

