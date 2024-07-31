Play Brightcove video

Police speak to dog walkers and cyclists in the Anita Rose murder investigation, one week on from the attack.

Police investigating the suspected murder of a mother who was attacked while walking her dog have retraced her final steps.

Anita Rose, 57, was walking in Brantham, south Suffolk, on Wednesday 24 July and found unconscious with serious head injuries on Rectory Lane.

She died in hospital on Sunday and despite two arrests being made by murder investigators, police have urged locals to "remain vigilant".

In the early hours of Wednesday morning - one week on from the attack - officers retraced the grandmother-of-13's route.

The leaflet being handed out by police in the Anita Rose murder investigation. Credit: ITV News Anglia

They handed out leaflets to dog walkers and cyclists passing by, with other officers going on train services to Ipswich and Manningtree, as the rural path runs close to the train tracks.

Police are appealing for train passengers from that morning to get in touch if they saw anything of relevance.

Officers also continue to search for the pink zip-up jacket Ms Rose was wearing immediately before she was attacked.

Anita Rose was wearing a pink zip-up jacket when she was attacked, possibly from Regatta. Credit: Suffolk Police/Richard Jones

The death of the "well known and loved" mother-of-six has put the community of Brantham on high alert.

On Saturday a 45-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, then re-arrested on suspicion of murder after she died.

He and a 37-year-old woman from the Ipswich area who was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods have both been released on bail.

With the investigation continuing, local councillor Alistair McCraw believes the "uncertainty" is worrying residents.

He said: "I think people are still a little bit confused. It's been a week, they've heard the story and then Anita died.

"Dog walkers are looking out for themselves and being careful, but we don't seem to be any further on in finding out what happened and that uncertainty is worrying people.

"Some people have changed their routes, some are travelling in pairs and many are letting people know where they've gone.

"It's something I've never experienced as the local councillor. [Brantham] is a quiet, peaceful place."

A Greater Anglia train passing nearby to where Anita Rose was found unconscious. Credit: ITV News Anglia

St Michael's Church - which police believe Ms Rose would have passed on her walk - has been open 24/7 since the attack and in Sunday's service the vicar is planning to "pause and reflect" to show support for Ms Rose's family.

Rev Chris Willis said: "It's been shocking and bewildering. No one can believe it's happened in this community, it's inexplicable really.

"People are bewildered and stunned, but pulling together and are wanting to talk to each other.

"People have paid their respects to Anita by lighting a candle and some are coming into the church in tears who haven't met Anita. Knowing her or not, that grief is shared.

"Lord willing, we hope for a conclusion to this and that the person responsible is identified.

"It won't bring Anita back or change the tragedy, but it will bring a huge sense of relief to the community."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know