This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

Machete-wielding men fight outside Adventure Island in Southend.

Police say those responsible for violent disorder in which armed men fought with machetes in the streets of a seaside resort will be "brought to justice".

Essex Police had to issue a section 60 dispersal order following scenes of violence in Southend's town centre and beachfront on Tuesday evening.

Eight people were arrested, with two of the people suffering non-life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital for further treatment. One has since been discharged.

Social media was flooded with images of people fleeing the disorder, as well as footage of people fighting with long-bladed knives.

The disturbance has prompted concern from residents, including claims from local businesses that they were aware of the potential for disorder beforehand, as a party had been organised at the seafront.

Paul Thompson, owner of Pebbles One cafe, said: "My staff informed me that there was a beach event planned and some rappers and famous people were supposedly going to attend, so from Monday we had the idea that something was going to go on.

"It's surprising that Essex Police didn't put their operation into action at the train stations.

"We've seen it been done successfully where they stop people in trains. So questions need to be asked as to why this didn't happen yesterday."

Paul Thompson, owner of Pebbles One cafe. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"No suggestion" of crime and disorder

Responding to those concerns at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Essex Police's Ch Supt Leighton Hammett said: "We were aware of social media saying there would be a party on Southend's beach yesterday evening, but there was nothing in it to suggest there would be crime, disorder or weapons.

"I understand people's concerns. We are here, present, and we are policing.

"We've reviewed what's happened last night, and we're reviewing what our policing response looks like.

"You will see a heavy police presence over the next few days as we understand and develop the investigation."

Ch Supt Leighton Hammett, Essex Police. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The eight people arrested were between 16 and 26 years old and were not residents of Southend, so had travelled in to the city, he confirmed.

He added that "machete type weapons" had been seized, as well as multiple knives, but could not provide an exact number.

"We made some key arrests last night to people that we suspect are involved and will do all that we can to bring those people to justice so they're not able to come and commit these offences again," he said.

"Any information we get around any potential youth gatherings now, because of what's happened last night, we will look as far as we can to prevent or enable it to happen in a way that doesn't allow crime and disorder.

"There is a fine balance here with people being able to come and enjoy this lovely city and meet and socialise with their friends, versus them committing crime and disorder."

He added that men seen in hi-vis jackets as the fight took place were security officers who the police work with and that he "wouldn't expect them to intervene".

Businesses close early

Businesses locked their doors while the disorder took place, with the manager of the popular seafront amusement park Adventure Island confirming it had closed an hour early.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show a fight taking place close to Adventure Island between individuals holding weapons.

Martin Richardson, owner of Southend's Happidrome Arcade. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Martin Richardson, owner of Happidrome Arcade, said: "We had to close early last night, but we kept the ice cream parlour open because the seafront was still full of families.

"There were just small groups of mindless people being unruly.

"There's after-effects for this and people can get upset and not want to come down."

Newly elected MP for the area Bayo Alaba Credit: ITV News Anglia

The new MP for Southend - Bayo Alaba - came back from parliament after seeing the violence unfold and said: “A large amount of people came from London.

"This has impacted the reputation of Southend, only for a short while, but this was not Southend people doing this. This was outside people causing havoc."

Nick Singer, who owns a number of businesses on the seafront, tackled one of the individuals involved in the incident before handing them over to the police.

He added that he wanted visitors to Southend to be assured it was a safe city.

"Everyone should feel safe down here," he said.

"Southend's open to business and normal. Some incidents happen, but we can't control that and we need to work together to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know