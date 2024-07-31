Murder investigators have arrested a third person in connection with the attack on a mother-of-six who was attacked while walking her dog.

Anita Rose, 57, was found unconscious on Rectory Lane in Brantham, Suffolk, on Wednesday, 24 July, and died in hospital four days later.

One week on from the attack, police arrested a man in his 20s from Brantham on suspicion of murder. He is the third person to be arrested in connection with Ms Rose's death.

On Saturday a 45-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and re-arrested on suspicion of murder after the grandmother-of-13 died.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, with both released on bail until 25 October.

The man who was arrested on Wednesday was taken to Martlesham police station for questioning, where he remains.

Earlier in the day officers re-traced Ms Rose's final steps and handed out more than 1,200 leaflets to dog walkers and cyclists in the area.

High-visibility checks were also carried out on train services between Ipswich and Colchester, as the rural path ran close to the train tracks and police were keen to speak to passengers who may have seen anything of relevance.

The leaflet being handed out by police in the Anita Rose murder investigation. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Det Supt Mike Brown said: “Today alone, and following this morning’s anniversary checks, we have had nearly 40 responses via our public portal and have identified new potential witnesses.

“While we have recovered Anita’s iPhone, her pink zip-up jacket which we believe she was wearing immediately prior to the incident remains outstanding.

"We reiterate our appeal for information as to its whereabouts as it could hold key information or evidence to the investigation. The jacket is described as waterproof in material and is believed to be from an outdoor clothing brand, possibly from Regatta.

“We also urge people to please refrain from speculating about the incident, to allow the investigation and any subsequent court proceedings to take place.”

A map showing the route Anita Rose took before she was attacked. Credit: Suffolk Police

Ms Rose was found with serious head injuries by a member of the public after taking her springer spaniel, Bruce, for a walk at 5am on Wednesday 24 July.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out, but the cause of death has not been established and further tests will be carried out.

